Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.83. 22,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,174,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Get Doximity alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.