Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.83. 22,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,174,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
