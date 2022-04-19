DRIFE (DRF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $151,555.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00106343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,946,867 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

