Dvision Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.83 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $129.83 million and $3.07 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars.

