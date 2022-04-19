Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

EMN opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

