Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

EOI opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.