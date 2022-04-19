Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

EOI stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.