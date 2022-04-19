Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

EFR stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

