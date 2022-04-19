Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

