Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

ETB opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

