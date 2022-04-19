Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ETV stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.