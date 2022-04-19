Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:ETV opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.