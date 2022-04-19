Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

ETW opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.