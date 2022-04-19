Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Shares Down 2.7%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ebro Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1489 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ebro Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

