Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $183.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,015 shares of company stock worth $6,101,338. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

