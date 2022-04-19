Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $2,726.81 and $141.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 81% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00062971 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

