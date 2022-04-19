Eminer Price Hits $0.0023 (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Eminer has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $312,361.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00105690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.