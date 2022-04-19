Empirical Finance LLC Buys 235 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.88.

FLT stock opened at $255.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.59 and its 200 day moving average is $238.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

