Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 844 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of AMT opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

