Empirical Finance LLC Invests $228,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,300,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.