Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.