Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,902,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.60.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

