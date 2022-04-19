Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,976 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Shares of FMC opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

