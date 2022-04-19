Empirical Finance LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

