Empirical Finance LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

