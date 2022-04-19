Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $542.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $524.19 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

