Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 57.8% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,775 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 95.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.