Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$326,093.04 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,093.04.

EDR traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.65. 169,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,384. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32.

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

