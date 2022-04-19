Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 8.7%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 47,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,291,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENDP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

