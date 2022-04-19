Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and $374,592.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00192317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00394095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,978,233 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.