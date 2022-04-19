Energi (NRG) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and $429,091.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00190334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00379636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,672,361 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

