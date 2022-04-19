Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,933. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

