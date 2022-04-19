Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,411,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.