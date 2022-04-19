Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,411,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENFN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 4,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

