Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($17.72).

ENGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA ENGI traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.65 ($12.53). 5,104,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.45 and its 200 day moving average is €12.72. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.08) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($16.30).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

