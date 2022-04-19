Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to report $322.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Envestnet posted sales of $275.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Envestnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,108. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

