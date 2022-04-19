Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 13.3%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 134,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 98,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$17.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Get Environmental Waste International alerts:

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.