Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of Enviva stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $89.64. 496,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

