Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

