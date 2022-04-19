Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 776,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

