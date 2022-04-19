Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

ELS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 776,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,557. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 114.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

