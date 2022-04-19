Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

