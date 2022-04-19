Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0004

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $76,885.67 and approximately $1,717.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.05 or 0.07499927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.