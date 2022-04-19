EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145,857.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $19,118.68 and approximately $145,857.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00272167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005279 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.20 or 0.01860953 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003215 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.