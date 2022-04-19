EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

EVGO opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

