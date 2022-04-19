Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.40

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 32484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.