ExcelFin Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:XFINU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

ExcelFin Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. ExcelFin Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFINU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. ExcelFin Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

