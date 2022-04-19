Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Expensify has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

