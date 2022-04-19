Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $99.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.20 million and the highest is $104.10 million. Fastly posted sales of $84.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,290,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.52. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

