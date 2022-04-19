Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATP opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.

