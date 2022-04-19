Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 533.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FURCF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($56.99) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

