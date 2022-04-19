FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.90. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FB Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

